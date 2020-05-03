Gov. JB Pritzker this week extended Illinois’ stay-at-home order through May 30 with a few changes, as some residents protest for an economic reopening.

Under the modified order that went into effect Friday, people are required to wear face coverings in public as some stores can slowly resume business.

Most retailers can now begin taking online orders and provide pickup or delivery service, while nurseries and garden centers, and animal groomers, have been added to the essential-business list.

Some state parks and golf courses will also reopen, and elective surgeries can begin.

Illinois joined a Midwestern coalition with six other nearby states. However, Illinois’ two western-bordering states, Missouri and Iowa, chose not to join the pact.

Here’s how Illinois’ neighboring states plan to move forward with stay-at-home orders and reopening their economies.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday unveiled his "Show Me Strong Recovery" plan to reopen the state.

The plan reopened all businesses May 4 while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Schools, however, remain closed. Some businesses are required to set occupancy limits, while all businesses are encouraged to sanitize and take preventive measures and modify physical work spaces.

The plan also sets no limitations on social gatherings "as long as necessary precautions are taken and six feet of distance can be maintained between individuals and/or families."

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, however, tweeted Tuesday that she spoke with Parson, and the city will not join the state’s reopening plan. St. Louis will maintain its stay-home order and will reevaluate by May 15.

Missouri had 7,562 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 329 deaths as of Thursday.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday that 77 of the state’s 99 counties would uplift restrictions to an extent Friday, allowing such businesses as restaurants, fitness centers, libraries, retail stores and malls to reopen.

The order says those businesses must operate at 50% of normal capacity to ensure social distancing.

The 22 other counties, which include the state’s most populous cities, Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, will keep businesses closed through May 15, but the state does not have a stay-at-home order.

"What the reality is, we can’t stop the virus. It will remain in our communities until a vaccine is available. Instead, we must learn to live with COVID virus activity without letting it govern our lives," Reynolds said at a Monday news conference.

Iowa had 7,145 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 162 deaths as of Thursday.

Indiana’s stay-home order expired Friday, and Gov. Eric Holcomb said he would make a decision on that day about how to move forward.

In a news conference Tuesday, Holcomb said the announcement would set new guidelines that could include modified working conditions.

The current order is similar to Illinois’, as it requires residents to stay home except for essential workers and for necessary supplies and health care.

Indiana had 17,835 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,007 deaths as of Thursday.

Kentucky’s stay-at-home order is indefinite, but it began "Phase 1" of a gradual economic reopening Monday. The first phase eases some health care services and facilities, allowing certain elective procedures to resume.

It also includes an evaluation of the state’s readiness to reopen other businesses. It outlines several benchmarks the state must pass, reflecting federal guidelines — 14 days of decreasing cases, increased testing and contact tracing, sufficient personal protective equipment, ability to protect at-risk populations and other guidelines — before it enters "Phase 2."

The second phase allows Gov. Andy Beshear to evaluate opening certain economic sectors while the commonweath will "still maintain appropriate health and safety measures."

Kentucky had 4,708 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 240 deaths as of Thursday.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May 26. It took effect Wednesday.

Wisconsin’s order comes with modifications that include reopening some parks and allowing all businesses to provide online orders and curbside pickup.

Evers announced a plan last week detailing what needs to happen before businesses and schools can reopen. They also reflect federal guidelines — a 14-day decline in positive cases, increased testing and contact tracing, and having enough PPE.

Wisconsin had 6,854 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 316 deaths as of Thursday.

