PEORIA — A woman was shot in the arm just after 7 a.m. Sunday, Peoria police said.

Peoria police spokeswoman Amy Dotson said the scene of the shooting was still being determined. An alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated multiple rounds were fired in the 200 block of Saratoga.

Dotson said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The victim was the fourth person shot within eight hours. A man was shot in the abdomen in the 200 block of MacArthur Highway just after midnight.

Then just before 3 a.m., there was a double shooting in the 1500 block of South Westmoreland that left one man dead and another man fighting for his life.

Police are unclear, said Dotson, if the shootings are related.

It’s been a relatively quiet spring in 2020, with the coronavirus keeping many at home. But Saturday was one of the warmest days of the year so far, and the nice weather brought many outside, resulting in large crowds in several locations that police had to disperse over the course of the night and early morning.