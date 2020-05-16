TABLE GROVE -- An accident early Thursday that caused an automobile to catch fire resulted in minor injuries to a Table Grove man, according to authorities.

Arthur D. Turner, 64, was transported to McDonough District Hospital in Macomb following the accident about 4 a.m. on U.S. Route 136 just south of Table Grove.

Turner was driving east on Route 136 about one-quarter mile west of County Highway 13 when on a curve he lost control of his vehicle, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The car hit a ditch, spun and caught fire.

Route 136 was closed for a short time while rescue crews tended to Turner.