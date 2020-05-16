A Tri-County area hospital reported a fatality from the disease coronavirus causes, according to information local health officials released Saturday.

However, the deceased was not a Tri-County area resident. No other information was available regarding the death.

The fatality total among Tri-County residents remained at 10.

Peoria County revealed three additional positive-test results Saturday, for a total of 156. There were two more positive tests reported in Tazewell County, for a total of 62.

No new Woodford County cases were reported. The total there is 15.

The total number of Tri-County cases since the pandemic began is 233. Of that total, 75% have recovered, 17% are isolating at home and 4% have been hospitalized.

A total of 40 confirmed or suspected COVID patients was in Tri-County hospitals, including 13 in intensive care.

Fulton County reported its sixth and seventh cases. There have been three recovered patients and about 377 negative tests.

According to local officials, the positive-test and active-case ratio in Fulton County is among the lowest in Illinois.

"We have also always known that as testing increases so will the number of positive cases reported," Canton Mayor Kent McDowell stated.

"We have been able to minimize the effect that this virus has had on our county by being vigilant and maintaining social distancing and looking after one another, as we always have in Fulton County."

There were three new cases reported in McDonough County -- men in their 50s and 80s, and a woman in her 90s. The county has reported 61 cases, of which 24 have recovered.

After three quiet days, Warren County reported two more positive tests. Its total is 110. The new cases are a man between 20 and 40 and a boy younger than 10.

In Warren County, 80 COVID patients have recovered.

Henry County reported one positive test, for a total of 67.

LaSalle County reported two additional cases, men in their 40s and 50s, for a total of 119. A case previously attributed to LaSalle County was found to be a resident of another county.

Recovered LaSalle County patients number 55, including four more announced Saturday.

On Friday, Knox County revealed positive tests from two women in their 30s, who brought the total there to 85.