PEORIA — Two days after gunfire and chaos exploded through her neighborhood, Carly Poucher wasn’t sure what shook her up the most.

Friday night, the stunned mom witnessed a bullet-blasting police chase rush past her home as her five little children slept inside. The next morning, she watched forlornly as a gunfire victim’s blood was hosed off nearby pavement.

"It was terrifying," the 27-year-old said of the pair of scenarios. "Absolutely terrifying."

For three years, Poucher and husband Tyler have lived in the 2000 block of North Lehman Road with their five young kids, including an infant. Earlier this year, in search of a safer neighborhood, they decided to move. In a few days, they are to relocate to Peoria Heights.

Not that they needed any confirmation of that decision, but Friday night literally sent them off with a bang — many, many of them.

With her husband at his third-shift job about 10 p.m. Friday, Poucher fed their baby while the other four children slept. She heard a smattering of cracks, at first thinking its was just another spate of firecrackers, common in the area.

"But then it got louder. And faster,," she says. "It was like, ’bap-bap-bap-bap-bap.’ It was definitely some sort of automatic (weapon)."

Peoria police were soon zooming to the area, summoned by residents’ calls estimating 20 to 40 gunshots. Officers arrived to see a white car speeding along North Lehman Road before it crashed into a fence in front of Liberty Church of Peoria, 2828 W. Flint St. Two men burst out of the car and fled on foot, with officers in pursuit.

Poucher peered cautiously out her front window. Amid renewed gunplay, squad cars and emergency lights, she realized a police chase was underway. Footsteps pounded outside while shadows rushed past. Though spotting what she thought were police flashlights, she couldn’t discern the runners in the dark.

"You didn’t know if it was the police or someone they were chasing," she says.

During the pursuit, one of the fleeing men fired at police, who returned fire. Poucher believes she saw the man dash into a neighbor’s yard, then fall down, perhaps shot. He then got to his feet and kept running, turning a corner to head east on nearby West Kansas Street.

There, moments later, police found him down in the 1900 block. The man — later identified as Trashaun Shields, 25 — was taken to a Peoria hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the second man from the crash scene eluded police. However, in the nearby 1700 block of Great Oak Road, officers located a gunshot victim, who was taken to a hospital. Two other gunshot victims were taken to a hospital by private vehicle. All three — two adults and one juvenile — remained hospitalized Saturday.

At the first sound of gunfire, Poucher had called her husband, who left work and hurried home. Police had set up a perimeter around the crime scene and stopped him from driving to the house. But, after he explained his wife’s predicament, he was allowed to walk to their home.

He got home to find all five children asleep and his wife staring outside. They kept watch as police canvassed the area into the morning.

"I checked on the kids six times and hour for the rest of the night," Poucher says.

After sunrise, she surveyed the neighborhood and spotted the Peoria Fire Department arrive on West Kansas Street. Per protocol after a crime scene is processed, a crew bleached a blood-stained area of pavement, then hosed the red away. The image and recollection left Poucher’s voice choked with emotion.

"It was terrifying to watch," she says.

Sunday, Poucher continued to pack in preparation for the family’s move to Peoria Heights. But Friday night still played in her head.

Taking a deep breath, she said, "I’ve been crying for two days straight."

