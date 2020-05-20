PEORIA — Don Vogelsang says flooding along River Beach Drive was just part of living along the river.

"Most of the people along here love to living around the river. It’s just a minor inconvenience for living on the road," he said.

As of 6:45 p.m., the National Weather Service in Lincoln reported the Illinois RIver was at 26.38 feet, about a foot and a half short of the expected 27.8 foot crest on Friday afternoon.

And while that’s well above flood stage for Peoria, which is 18 feet, Vogelsang said all and all, it’s not as bad as the flooding was in 2019. Last year, the river reached 28 feet in Peoria, the edge of major flooding, according to the weather service.

"It’s going to be about a foot short of last year, and I also heard it probably would’t hang around. Last year, we had water in our yards clear into July," he said.

The river came up very quickly, he and other denizens along the road, said Tuesday night and the wind, coming from the east, wasn’t helping.

"That’s what washes all the debris into all of our yards," he said.

In Downtown Peoria, Sie Maroon of the city’s public works department, said he was hopeful the flooding wouldn’t be as bad, either. Workers were building a sandbag wall that was 6-feet-high on the river side of the railroad tracks. New this year, they were keeping some parking lots open so businesses could still have customers come.

But the water was striking. As it has many times, the water came up over the floodwall and covered the grassy area where the platform that used to house Riverfront Village once stood.

There is no rain in the forecast until late Friday night and early Saturday when spotty showers could drop about a half inch of rain over the weekend, said Ed Shimon, a meteorologist with the weather service.

That, he said, could help but there’s really nothing that can be done about the water from the heavy rains up north that will come down the river.