PEORIA -- Police arrested two men in connection with a shooting Monday in Central Peoria that left another man injured.

Chris O. Brock, 22, and Karon O. Brock, 24, were arrested separately Tuesday, according to Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

The victim was found about 4 p.m. Monday in front of a house in the 2100 block of North Linn Street. He sustained a serious injury to his chest from an apparent shooting nearby.

An investigation led officers to the Brocks, according to Dotson. The department’s Target Offender Unit led the pursuit.

Karon Brock was arrested following a traffic stop Tuesday in the 2500 block of North Knoxville Avenue. A gun was recovered inside the vehicle.

Not long thereafter, Chris Brock was arrested during a traffic stop at Sherman and Western avenues.

Both men were transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Karon Brock was accused of armed robbery, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon. Chris Brock was accused of armed robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Their relationship, if any, has not been disclosed, according to Dotson.