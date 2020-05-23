HEYWORTH In an absurd irony, the 50th anniversary of the Kickapoo Creek Music Festival will pass without any celebration.

That’s not out of oversight, but necessity. With a pandemic raging and the state’s stay-at-home order still in place, there is no way to properly gather to commemorate the biggest concert in central Illinois’ history.

That amazing Memorial Day Weekend 1970 saw as many as 60,000 visitors music fans, flower children, pot dealers, skinny-dippers, curiosity-seekers, undercover policemen, concessions dealers, uptight reporters, and security-detail bikers converge just outside Heyworth, population 1,441. It all happened under protest by law enforcement, yet remarkably without any arrests or serious injury.

R.C. Raycraft, who has been crafting and re-editing his "Incident at Kickapoo Creek" rockumentary for three decades, had planned three days of celebration to mark the half-century anniversary: a Friday street party, a Saturday film screening and a Sunday panel discussion. But COVID-19 has canceled all that. Later this year, perhaps, he hopes to reschedule some sort of commemoration.

"We’ll do the best we can," he says.

For now, at a safe social distance, we'll bask in the recollections of the Kickapoo Creek Music Festival, the legacy of which has varied over time and by voice.

"It was a mess, an absolute mess," Paul Welch, the state's attorney of McLean County in 1970, told this newspaper years later.

"They were a good bunch of kids," said Merle Shannon, a Heyworth police officer in 1970 and later the village mayor.

In 1969, mass music festivals carried an intimidating reputation, thanks to the overflow of Woodstock and the mayhem of Altamont. To outsiders, counter-culture assemblages seemed suddenly perilous.

But where others saw danger, L. David Lewis saw opportunity. He envisioned a concert on his family's 200-acre farm just outside town and adjacent to Kickapoo Creek, less than 10 miles south of Bloomington.

With tickets set at a then-steep $15 $100 today Lewis plowed money into the event. At a cost of $20,000, Lewis pulled out corn and replaced it with grass around the staging area. His promoters included the no-name Irving Azoff, who eventually rose to top mogul in the music industry. Azoff helped round up 30-some rock, blues and folk acts, including heavyweights like Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Canned Heat, B.B. King, the Amboy Dukes and Country Joe and the Fish. Up-and-comers included central Illinois talent: REO Speedwagon and Dan Fogelberg. As excitement grew, rumors began circulating that the Beatles might reunite at the festival (they didn’t).

Promotion cost Lewis a steep $48,000. One newspaper ad beckoned, "Let's come together in peace Memorial Day 1970."

Meantime, much publicity came free, if not favorable. Upon getting wind of the festival plans, authorities feared littering, drug use and other concert fallout. State’s Attorney Welch, citing Lewis' lack of sanitation plans, won an injunction prohibiting the concert.

But Lewis concocted a legal twist to bypass the legal roadblock: he no longer would be promoting a concert but hosting a cattle auction which just happened to include the accompaniment of music, courtesy of the same 30-some bands. Despite doubts regarding the legal weight of Lewis’ maneuver, authorities didn't have the manpower to stop that weekend’s expected crowd of 10,000

As it turned out, that estimate was way off and way low.

By the preceding Wednesday, 3,000 visitors already had set up camp, sparking a multicolored sea of tents that a Journal Star reporter unflatteringly likened to "a Hollywood panorama of a medieval army encampment."

The concertgoers' clothing seemed out of place to central Illinoisans or, at least, to the fusty reporter on the scene: "They came the vast majority in couples in their beards and (peace)-symbol-decorated jeans, sweat shirts and fringe jackets. Girls were nearly uniform, wearing loose T-shirts with no undergarment encumbrances."

Gatherers, perhaps 60,000 or more, partied under a madcap swirl of bright kites, American flags, pot smoke, soap bubbles and twirling Frisbees. Marijuana and acid were plentiful, with the latter sold in tents marked with handmade signs stating "Sunshine, $3."

Later, Mother Nature drenched the place with rain, prompting widespread and joyous mud-sliding. To wash off, many visitors unabashedly skinny-dipped in Kickapoo Creek.

Meanwhile, police cited Lewis with contempt of court for violating the no-concert injunction. That spooked the Andy Frain company into pulling out as security for the event. So, Lewis turned peacekeeping over to the Pekin-based Grim Reapers motorcycle club. They patrolled the grounds on Harleys, their menacing guns and chains in plain sight. The arrangement seemed to work: the bikers mostly kept to themselves, as did the hippies. As a Grim Reaper named Caveman later recalled, "If they wanted to run around naken, they weren’t hurtin’ no one."

As the three-day event slogged along, police found no reason to make an arrests. In fact, visitors many of whom ventured into town for food and supplies left Heyworth unscathed.

"They were very good in town," Mayor Shannon told the Journal Star in 1994. "We made a lot of money."

Authorities reported 1,500 injuries. One man was hospitalized after a truck ran him over as he slept. But most problems involved minor mishaps like mild drug overdoses.

Though throngs of concert-goers sneaked in, the gross nonetheless reached a whopping $235,000 the equivalent to $1.6 million today. Lewis netted $75,000, which didn’t stick in his pocket. McLean County held the profits as bond, pending his trial on criminal contempt of court. He was found guilty, sentenced to a year in prison and fined $10,000.

However, because of a judicial technicality, an appeals court overturned the ruling. But come time for a retrial, Lewis was nowhere in sight. Reportedly, he had fled Canada to teach college.

A few years later, the state's attorney's office conceded Lewis’ return was unlikely and dropped the charge. But his $75,000 was distributed to Lewis' creditors.

He was never seen in or around Heyworth again. However, documentarian Raycraft tracked him down several years ago and got him on camera, part of his "Incident at Kickapoo Creek." The film has become a unique testament to history. Of 19 people interviewed for the film, 14 including Welch, Shannon and Lewis have died.

Without Raycraft’s work, the festival largely would have vanished from public memory. Further, the film provided the only documented post-fest commentary by Lewis. Despite lingering anger over his treatment by law enforcement, along with the loss of festival revenue, he tells the camera that he came out on top.

"I have nothing I’m ashamed of," Lewis says. " … I think I won. And I think the kids won, because they had a good time."

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.