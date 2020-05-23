PEORIA — The coronavirus can change the face of Memorial Day, but not its heart.

In one of the first commemorations of the weekend, Parkview Cemetery hosted its traditional veteran’s remembrance service Saturday morning. American Legion Post 2 provided a bugler, color guard and rifle squad. Clad in surgical masks, the latter offered a 21-gun salute to fallen service personnel.

In fact, all attendees wore masks, which did nothing to muffle the solemnity and importance of the gathering, held in front of the Vietnam Memorial Garden at the cemetery, 2001 N University St.

"Remembrance is a choice," Parkview general manager Don Henderson told the crowd. "It, to me, is an active part of living."

Legion member Jim Ulrich offered a prayer of gratitude, in part saying, "We give You thanks for all our comrades who gave their lives in service to their country. ... May we never forget the awesome cost of the freedom we enjoy."

Another Legion member, Bruce Stewart, read a poem, "It Is the Soldier," by Charles Province, that stresses how Americans -- including ministers, reporters, lawyers and politicians -- are afforded rights only because of the effort and sacrifice of the U.S. armed forces.

"American soldiers have secured the liberty that the Founding Fathers sought so long ago," Stewart said.

At that, a bugler concluded the ceremony with "Taps."

