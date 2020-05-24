MACKINAW — Carol Haynes has found a recipe for family fun and bringing friends together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her weekly "Cooking with Carol" hour-long online class on Facebook Live is being watched by a growing audience and generating much-needed revenue for the Haynes on Main restaurant/bar in Mackinaw that Haynes co-owns with her husband.

Like other restaurant/bars across the state, Haynes on Main has been closed for indoor dining and drinking since mid-March.

It's been restricted to carry-out food service, which accounted for less than 5% of Haynes on Main's sales before the pandemic.

Haynes held her sixth cooking class last Monday. As of Sunday, that class had been viewed more than 1,100 times.

"If you told me a year ago that I'd be doing a weekly cooking class on Haynes on Main's Facebook page from the kitchen in my home, I would have said , 'no way,' " Haynes said.

"You have to be able to adapt in the restaurant business no matter what's going on, so I started the class to be creative, and give people something to do while they're staying at home. Plus, people are cooking at home a lot."

Haynes' class is equal parts cooking and continuous conversation, with participants asking questions and giving their opinions in the chat function of the Facebook Live broadcast.

Haynes isn't averse to offering her own opinions.

During last Monday's class, she talked about her dislike for spinach and her love for having a "garbage bowl" nearby while she's cooking.

Many class participants know each other, so the class has the feel of a group of friends getting together for a night out.

After each class, participants post photos on Facebook of themselves working with ingredients, or the finished products That has spread the word about the class.

While Haynes wants to teach class participants how to make dishes they see in restaurants, she said she tries to keep the process simple.

"I'm not a chef," Haynes said. "I'm just someone who owns a restaurant and loves to cook. A lot of what I'm making in the classes are family recipes."

Mackinaw residents Cassie Meiners and Janice Hamilton are regular customers at Haynes on Main and participants in Haynes' cooking class. They normally cook several times a week.

"I'll always remember Carol's class as something I did during the pandemic," Meiners said.

"I look forward to Monday nights," Hamilton said. "Carol's class is so much fun and entertaining and I don't have to go on Google to get ideas of what to make for dinner.

"I love the out-of-the box ideas that Carol comes up with. I'm happy to help Carol during this tough time for her business."

Meiners and her 12-year-old daughter Brecken take the cooking class together.

"I'm Brecken's sous-chef," Cassie Meiners said. "Brecken really likes the class. Even if what we're making isn't something she'll eat, she still wants to make it for us."

Brecken's older sister Cayley, 25, was home for a few weeks when the college she's attending in Georgia was shut down because of the pandemic. While Cayley was home, she took the class with Brecken.

Haynes said she didn't expect her class to be popular with kids, but it's happened.

"I'll bet 50 percent of the participants are kids," she said.

"Cooking with Carol" is on the air at 5 p.m. Monday each week (the class will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday this week because of Memorial Day.)

Class participants pick up meal ingredients in kits at Haynes on Main on the day of the class. Many ingredients are already in the proper portions.

After about 30 kits for the main meal were sold in each of the first few weeks, the number of kits sold grew to 55 last Monday and most likely will be a sellout of 80 kits for Tuesday.

Last Monday's main meal kit ($39) was for a chicken, spinach and artichoke flatbread along with a salad topped with berry vinaigrette, fresh blueberries, candied pecans and goat cheese. The meal fed three people.

There was also a white wine sangria kit ($28) with a bottle of white wine, fresh citrus, strawberries and other ingredients.

For kids who didn't want to make the more complicated flatbread, there was a pepperoni flatbread kit ($12).

The Tuesday class features a main meal kit for sesame orange chicken over jasmine rice with steamed broccoli ($48) that feeds four and a kit for a blackberry lemon thyme martini ($22) that makes four cocktails.

Forty-eight cocktail kits had been sold by Sunday.

Patrick Haynes, Carol's husband, is behind the iPad camera during "Cooking with Carol."

The couple's son Conner Hanson, 17, who will be a senior this fall at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School, is in charge of reading the comments and questions from participants.

Haynes on Main is at 108 S. Main St. in a downtown Mackinaw building that is more than 130 years old.

The restaurant/bar has been open since 2012. It became the first bar to open in Mackinaw in at least 80 years after voters and the Village Board decided in 2012 to allow alcohol sales.

Carol Haynes said she'll probably continue her cooking classes after the restaurant reopens, but most likely just once a month.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.