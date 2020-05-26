EAST PEORIA — Fondulac District Library patrons will be able to reserve materials by phone or online and pick them up at the library drive-up window or in the atrium beginning June 1.

The library announced those service changes Tuesday in a news release. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Access to the library itself remains closed.

Patrons can reserve, or place holds, on material online through the catalog at fondulaclibrary.org the RSAcat mobile app or by calling the library.

Staff will notify patrons when reserved items are ready to be claimed.

The library will also allow mobile printing to be picked up at the atrium or drive-up window.

Drop boxes are available to return materials in the atrium and at the drive-up, though items will be quarantined for seven days after their return.

Materials checked out before the library’s closure because of the coronavirus pandemic are due June 30, and items checked out after June 1 will resume their regular loan periods.

No fines will be charged for items returned in June.