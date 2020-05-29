PEORIA -- Beginning June 1, the lobbies of the Peoria Police Department and the central house of the Peoria Fire Department will reopen to the public, with appropriate safety measures.

The police station lobby, located at 600 SW Adams St., will reopen to the public beginning at 9 a.m. All people entering the building shall wear a mask when inside the building for the duration of their stay, unless there is a documented medical reason not to do so.

People will not be able to hang out in the lobby, the department said and must leave immediatley after they finished with their business at the department.

The use of the PPD lobby as a safe meeting location for online transactions shall remain suspended at this time. The visitor parking lot on Walnut will remain available for this purpose and is monitored with surveillance cameras.

The central house lobby at the Peoria Fire Department, 505 NE Monroe St. will reopen at 8 a.m. on June 1. Visitors are asked to bring and wear a face covering and observe appropriate social distancing while in the building.