EAST PEORIA — A group of protesters gathered in the parking lot of the East Peoria Walmart on Saturday night, and at two points police there fired pepper balls onto the ground near a shopping-cart barrier set up by protesters between the groups.

Other than those moments, one of which followed a brick being thrown at police, there appeared to have been no direct clashes between the groups between about 9:30 p.m. and shortly after 11 p.m. when the protesters began to disperse.

East Peoria Police Chief Steve Roegge stressed to reporters after the crowd had left that he felt people had a right to express themselves by protesting but when bricks were thrown, it was time to do something.

There was a strange mix of about 50 active protesters combined with dozens of people who were taking the scene in as spectators. Many had their cell phones out to record the events for social media.

Some protestors seem to revel in taunting the police and one even offered Roegge his choice of carry-out pizza. Another man rode a hoverboard back and forth in front of the line of officers and often extended a sign of "displeasure" to them. Until he crashed and his hoverboard went into Roegge.

The police chief picked up the hoverboard and then let the man get back on his way. It was a brief moment in levity for a night that was otherwise tense by central Illinois standards.

The protesters would chant and move closer. The officers did nothing and often showed little to no emotion. Only after the second brick was thrown at the officers did Roegge step out of line and tel people it was time to go. And that’s also when a small fire at Lowe’s, which is across the parking lot from the Walmart was reported.

The chief said no officers were hurt and as far he knew, no protesters were as well.

The Walmart had actually closed prior to protesters gathering there, Roegge said, because of a similar event that occurred at the Peoria Walmart at 3315 N. University St. earlier in the evening.

The crowd at the Peoria Walmart was much bigger and when it dispersed, reports flooded police radios about other protests or large gatherings at Peoria's Best Buy, and at The Shoppes at Grand Prairie.

Officers blocked the entrances to the Shoppes parking lot, assembled in near Best Busy, which was rumored to have had a window broken out and were in several large shopping areas as a visible deterrent.

During the time they were at the East Peoria site, protesters periodically broke into chants, including "I can't breathe," referencing the Minnesota death of George Floyd earlier in the week. Others, from their cars, honked horns in support. Loud music could be heard as well.

Multiple police agencies, including East Peoria police, Illinois State Police and the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office were on the scene, many holding guns able to shoot pepper balls. About 50 protesters were in the parking lot.

A small fire also appeared to have been set in the garden center at a nearby Lowe’s that brought other first-responders to the scene. That’s about when the group in the Walmart parking lot began to break up.

Roegge said a small fire had been started against hte side of the building but he wasn’t sure of the damage. A thick haze could be several yards from the building which was surrounded by ring of police officers.

People had looted the outdoor nursery and taken several plants, many of which were found on the ground in the parking lot. One man was seen running back to his car with a potted plant.

It wasn’t clear early Sunday if either Lowe’s or Walmart would reopen later that day.