PEORIA – An estimated $10,000 of damage was caused from a Sunday morning fire at the Dollar General at 2010 West Forrest Hill, the former site of Town & Country Bowl.

Firefighters responded to a call, arriving at 10:40 a.m. and saw smoke from the front of the building. A store manager told them the fire was inside the rear of the building in an office area.

Within 10 minutes, firefighters had the blaze under control. There were no injuries.

A sign on the door of the store said it would be closed until further notice.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.