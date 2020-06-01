The number of people hospitalized in intensive care in the Tri-County area because of COVID-19 rose Monday, albeit from a small base.

A total of six patients who either have or are suspected of having the disease coronavirus causes was in the intensive-care units of the four Tri-County hospitals, according to the Peoria City/County Health Department.

That ICU total was an increase of two from the previous day. But overall, the number of hospitalized patients fell from 20 to 18.

In the Tri-County area, eight more positive COVID tests were registered, for a total of 337. All but one of those tests was attributed to Peoria County, which has had 241 patients.

The other new case was from Woodford County, which has 22. Tazewell County remained steady at 74 cases. No new deaths were reported; that number remained at 16.

In Peoria County, 168 patients have recovered, and 50 were at home in isolation.

The news was not as good from McDonough County, where two more COVID-related deaths were reported to bring the total there to 13.

A man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s were the most recent fatalities, according to the McDonough County Health Department in Macomb.

The county also reported two more positive tests, also from a man in his 80 and a woman in her 90s, to bring that total to 91. There have been 43 recoveries.

A death also was reported in Hancock County, its first. The victim was in their 60s and died at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, according to the Hancock County Health Department.

Of 17 COVID patients in the county, 16 have recovered.

Fulton County, however, exceeded 1,000 negative tests, by three. Of its 11 COVID patients, all but one have recovered.

Mason County reported 701 negative tests and only one active case. There have been 17 patients recover.

In Warren County, 88 of 120 patients have recovered. There have been 583 negative tests.

A woman in her 20s became the 101st case from Knox County. Of those, 74 have recovered.

Statewide, the number of newly reported COVID cases dropped below 1,000 for the first time in almost two months.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 974 new cases, the fewest since April 5. There also were 23 additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, total cases number 121,234, with 5,412 deaths.