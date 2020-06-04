MONMOUTH — Following extensive renovations to a historic building, the Patton Block Grill and Brewpub featuring locally brewed beer and a full menu is getting close to opening.

Manager Kevin Cerar, formerly of Cerar’s Barnstormer, said Patton Block expects to begin offering takeout items from a limited menu as early as a week from now and plans to open for dine-in service when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted as early as June 28.

It’s possible they will explore outdoor seating before then as well, Cerar said.

Announced in December, the Patton Block Grill and Brewpub is a collaboration between the president of Midwest Bank, Chris Gavin; longtime local restaurateur Cerar; and Denovo Brewery, which is run by local dentist Steve Murmann and Monmouth College chemistry professor Brad Sturgeon.

From building a kitchen from scratch and renovating existing space for a dining area, bar area and amenities for brewing beer in the building, the work has been extensive, but the send is now.

“I guess you might say we are at the punch-list state, when you have an itemized list of things you want to get done,” Sturgeon said.

Sturgeon said Denovo has filed a federal application to transfer the brewing site from the current location on South A Street to the brewpub at 88 Public Square.

Although that may not go through until the end of summer, beer brewed at the current site will still be served at Patton Block when it opens.

To start off, that will be four flagship beers from Denovo, including a red ale, a wheat beer, an IPA and a stout, along with rotating handles from among the 20 other varieties of beer they have brewed.

They also plan to feature beers from Knox County Brewing Company in Galesburg and Forgottonia Brewery in Macomb, and two ciders, one sweet and one sour.

Sturgeon said it’s a nice progression for the microbrewery that launched six years ago to be partnering with Cerar and Gavin, and the brewers are looking forward to interacting with customers.

As for the good, Cerar said there will be a nice variety, including steaks, chicken, salads, flatbreads, appetizers, fresh ground burgers and vegetarian options, including an ultimate grilled cheese sandwich.

“Our intention is to offer people the best possible service and food with fresh ingredients and give Monmouth something new and something different,” Cerar said.

The atmosphere is described as "casual upscale," with seating for 105 people at tables and booths, including a nod to the former Barnstormer with a “cockpit”-style booth, and hints of the building’s history in the decor such as vintage light fixtures, an antique hutch, and original tin and wood ceilings.

Monmouth businessman and politician Robert S. Patton built the Patton Block commercial building in 1891. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1990.

Cerar praised other restaurants in town for what they’ve done to continue serving the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re all in this together, and we will get through this,” Cerar said. “We need these restaurants in town, so patronize them and give them your business.”

Meanwhile, the former Cerar’s Barnstormer restaurant at 1201 W. Broadway is being purchased by Chase T. Gibb, owner of three popular restaurants in Burlington and Fort Madison, Iowa.