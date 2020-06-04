Good morning, troops. It’s Thursday, June 4.

Reports about the possible death of the Mark Twain Hotel are greatly exaggerated, according to its general manager.

The boutique hotel in Downtown Peoria is scheduled to reopen in July following emergency repairs, Lisa Davis stated in an email to the Journal Star.

“I want to assure the community that we are here to stay and doing everything possible to provide the best experience for our guests upon the doors reopening,” Davis wrote.

The 111-room hotel closed last week following heavy rains that overwhelmed sewage lines, according to Davis. Also closed is Two25, the hotel restaurant.

Restoration and mitigation are expected to last through June, according to Davis.

If that’s the case, the Mark Twain appears to be spared the same fate as another Downtown hotel, the Four Points by Sheraton.

That property had closed for what at the time were considered minor repairs. After seven years of fits, starts and ownership changes, the Four Points opened earlier this year.

At about the same time, Mark Twain ownership brought in a new management company, according to Davis.

High Desert Hotels is based in Bend, Ore., and manages nine other properties, all in California, Oregon and Washington state. Most High Desert hotels operate as part of the Best Western chain.

Best Western was the flag under which the Mark Twain operated when former Peoria Mayor Lowell “Bud” Grieves resurrected the hotel 30 years ago. It had been closed following stints as a Howard Johnson’s Motor Lodge and a Quality Inn.

In 2015, Grieves sold the Mark Twain to a California-based land trust.

Among improvements High Desert has made at the Mark Twain is updated technology that helps provide a presence on various hotel-reservation outlets, according to Davis.

“Our ownership company is dedicated to the finished product, and as well potentially a few other projects, while we are closed and beyond when we are again reopened,” she wrote.

Recent history regarding Downtown Peoria hotels hasn’t been stellar. The seemingly endless Four Points saga was matched by another that involved the granddaddy of all Downtown lodging.

After owner Gary Matthews and his partner filed for bankruptcy, the Marriott Pere Marquette and Courtyard by Marriott were sold at auction to a U.S. pension fund.

The sale was a byproduct of conflict between Matthews and the city, which helped finance Pere Marquette renovation and Courtyard construction. Lawsuits are featured, as is a possible multimillion-dollar hit against Peoria taxpayers.

Activity at the Pere and Courtyard appeared to stabilize before the coronavirus pandemic all but shuttered the U.S. hospitality industry.

Local officials have said Downtown needs all the hotel rooms it can get, to handle various business and special events and to attract new ones. For a grand total of two months before COVID-19 hit, Downtown was at its most complete hotel inventory in years.

Once the pandemic subsides and business and leisure travel rebounds, it would be nice to see most of those rooms filled regularly.

As Samuel L. Clemens once was said to have written: “It’s easier to stay out than get out.”

