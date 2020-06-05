PEKIN -- A California man began a 10-year prison term this week for transporting almost 25 pounds of a highly powerful, expensive and potentially dangerous form of marijuana through Tazewell County.

Mark Porter, 43, was sentenced with his May 28 guilty plea to possessing marijuana – in this case, a product known as cannabis wax – with intent to deliver. The charge was reduced from one carrying a maximum 30-year term.

Co-defendant Makayla Perida, 20, was sentenced to five years last September.

After stopping a pickup truck for a traffic violation in March 2019, Illinois State Police troopers discovered the drug hidden in the vehicle that Porter and Perida, both of Eureka, Calif., were driving. The stop location was not cited in court records.

Perida told police the two were being paid to transport the load from California to Indiana.

Porter said he was paid $10,000 for his most recent, so-called drug-mule delivery, records stated.

Cannabis wax is the product of a process in which butane, or lighter fluid, is used to extract and harden THC, marijuana’s active ingredient, from cannabis leaves.

The wax can induce hallucinations and, if made outside of professional overview, can still contain butane, rendering it dangerous both to manufacture and ingest, according to research on the product.