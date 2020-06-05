A couple of candidates with Peoria-area links faltered in elective-office attempts earlier this week in other states.

Rain Pryor, daughter of Peoria-born late comic/movie star Richard Pryor, appeared defeated in her bid for a seat on the Baltimore City Council.

Former 17th District U.S. Rep. Bobby Schilling lost his attempt for an open congressional seat in Iowa, not long after he underwent surgery for cancer.

With two of four precincts still outstanding Friday morning following the election Tuesday, Pryor had 36 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary. Incumbent Councilman Ryan Dorsey had 59 percent.

In heavily Democratic Baltimore, winning the primary is tantamount to winning election.

Pryor, 50, has been residing in Baltimore for about a decade. She declared her candidacy last year for a council seat from a northeast section of Maryland’s largest city.

What she said was Dorsey’s inattention to constituents, particularly regarding concerns about crime, prompted Pryor to run.

Pryor is the daughter of Richard Pryor and his second wife, Shelley Bonus. They divorced when Rain Pryor was 6 months old, and she grew up with her mother in California.

Rain Pryor is an actress/comic best known for her role in the late 1980s/early 1990s television situation comedy "Head of the Class."

In Iowa’s Second Congressional District, Schilling was runner-up in the Republican primary. He finished second in a five-way race, with 36 percent of the vote.

The winner was state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who finished with 48 percent. She is to face Democrat Rita Hart in November to succeed Dave Loebsack. The incumbent Democrat did not run for reelection.

Quad Cities-based Schilling served in Congress from 2011 until 2013 from an Illinois seat that included most of the counties west of Peoria. Canton, Galesburg, Kewanee and Macomb were included, too.

Most of Peoria south of War Memorial Drive became part of the district following reapportionment for the 2012 election. Then, Schilling lost the general election to Democrat Cheri Bustos. She won a rematch with Schilling in 2014 and remains the incumbent.

Subsequently, Schilling moved to LeClaire, an Iowa Quad Cities-area community.

In late May, Schilling announced he was diagnosed with an unspecified cancer. He underwent surgery May 21 and was released from the hospital May 25, according to WHBF-TV in Rock Island.

"We just thought, you know, what this is something that happens," Schilling said when WHBF asked if he considered leaving the race.

"We need to fight it out where, you know, basically two weeks out from the primary and we feel we’re in a pretty good position to win, so we didn’t even consider that."