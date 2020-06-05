Real-estate transactions

These transactions, recorded the week of May 25, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

2028 W. Sherman Ave., West Peoria: David and Rene A. Clauser to Aaron Ortega, $78,000.

403 N. Pleasant View St., Elmwood: Cynthia L. Smith to Candace L. Hall, $79,900.

207 N. Knox St., Elmwood: Joseph D. Merrick to Brandon C. McClain, $79,900.

508 E. Fourth St., Glasford: Kevin L. and Jan K. Whittenburg to Charles W. and Angela Daly, $84,000.

1411 E. Marietta Ave., Peoria Heights: Paul S. Byler to Adam Wilken, $85,000.

4919 N. Circle Court, Peoria: Audrey Smith to Tyler Smith, $90,000.

3001 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria: John C. Coplan to Yajaira Rodriguez and Ruben Gutierrez Jr., $95,000.

4404 W. Rockwell Drive, Peoria: Holloway Holdings LLC and Christopher Wilcox to Tracey Blair, $103,000.

1807 E. Shady Oak Drive, Peoria: Kayli N. Arjes to Richard M. Swanson, $106,900.

4607 N. Constantine Ave., Peoria Heights: Joseph and Susan Ferguson to Ras Real Estate LLC, $109,900.

300 Bird Ave., Bartonville: Ross A. and Kaleigh Stevens to Elliott and Janet Gordon, $112,000.

2211 W. Warwick Drive, Peoria: Eddie McCoy Jr. and Judith A. Fielding to Michael B. Foley, $121,000.

7521 W. Sagewood Drive, Peoria: Samantha Carlyle to Nathan K. and Michelle L. Hollan, $126,000.

2638 W. Moss Ave., Peoria: Douglas H. Vrchota to Brittni C. Peach, $126,500.

2829 N. Kingston Drive, Peoria: Grant S. and Holland Bowald to Edmond and Helen Booker, $129,900.

1002 W. Ridge Road, Peoria: Patrick W. and Velvet D. Magarity to Rachel Samuel, $130,500.

3808 N. Melcosta Drive, Peoria: Mary Closen to Erin Wheeler, $131,000.

923 W. Wilshire Drive, Peoria: Stefanie S. Tarr to John J. Cusack, $132,500.

524 W. Main St., Glasford: Randy L. and Linda S. Beecham to George S. and Jessica N. McAvin, $139,000.

3121 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria: Cristina Esposito to Timothy L. Walter and Taylor R. Gladfelter, $139,500.

4829 W. Pendleton Place, Peoria: Robert H. and Virginia M. Lemke to Chad A. Henry, $140,500.

1517 W. Daytona Drive, Peoria: Imad A. Badawi and Myrna A. Ghantous to Govind and Harrit Swaroop, $155,000.

15711 N. McCabe Drive, Chillicothe: Michael K. and Traci L. Kirlin to Isaac and Samantha Tetteh, $158,000.

16209 W. Sommerfield Road, Trivoli: Sean E. Dray to Cody Davis, $160,000.

9908 N. Blacksoil Lane, Peoria: Kevin T. Lock to Christopher and Jennifer Wickert, $160,000.

11434 N. Northtrail Drive, Dunlap: Lisa Martens to Cory Ganschow, $162,000.

1319 W. Shenandoah Drive, Peoria: Marcus B. and Brittany K. Sheldon to Andras T.S. Eder and Susan A. Kelly, $162,000.

228 N. Kickapoo Terrace, Peoria: Adam L. Stecklein and Catherine Heath Stecklein to Derek C. Minor and Emily K. Mclaughlin, $164,900.

1512 W. Cloverdale Road, Chillicothe: Peter A. and Rachael M. Evans to Quinton D. and Samantha J., $ Carlyle 166,000.

2314 W. Kenfield Court, Peoria: Judith A. Koperski to Catherine Cooney, $174,900.

4620 N. Weaverridge Blvd., Peoria: Jorge A. Robles Delgado and Maribel Gonzalez Gonzalez to Jeremy Turnbaugh, $185,000.

4922 E. Tiber Place, Chillicothe: Cartus Financial Corp. to Michael K. and Traci L. Kirlin, $190,000.

512 E. Main St., Elmwood: Thomas A. and Kathleen S. Bailey to Trenton Walsh, $200,000.

1116 W. Brookforest Drive, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Alicia M. Sturm, $207,500.

4117 S. Dunbar Point, Mapleton: Khabran and Claire Peters to Christopher B. and Jaime L. Grandstaff, $209,900.

13309 W. Route 90, Princeville: Andrew R. and Jolene L. Harris to Kathleen J. Donath, $214,900.

8627 S. Shryock Road, Glasford: Carl J. Bury to Dave Yocum and Kim Baker, $215,000.

5122 N. Rothmere Drive, Peoria: Daniel and Teresa O’Brien to Jose Kuzhively, $255,000.

1325 W. Holly Hedges Drive, Peoria: Karen R. Hillemeyer to Clarence E. and Patricia A. Quint, $280,000.

4008 W. Fall Leaf Court, Dunlap: Joseph G. and Kara A. Chambers to John A. and Megan M. Kinning, $284,000.

10822 N. Sawmill Lane, Dunlap: Janelle Clark to Caleb and Kristin Plattner, $285,000.

10726 N. Bodell Drive, Peoria: Brian W. and L. Kay Frank to Brian D. and Patrice T. Schnauber, $288,000.

13826 W. Riekena Road, Hanna City: Rodney C. Simpson to Anthony and Teresa Fiorelli, $291,000.

5513 N. Montclair Ave., Peoria: Larry R. and Susan M. Herman to Dean R. and Holly L. Ramseyer, $297,600.

1204 W. Brookforest Drive, Peoria: Grant and Jacquelynn Frye to Andrew C. and Esther B. Adair, $342,000.

8404 W. Robertson Road, Edwards: Adam R. and Kimberly A. Malcolm to Brian P. and Kimberly Rezac, $345,000.

2217 W. Earl Court, Peoria: Scott P. and Sheri L. Thomas to John and Heidi Pompe, $415,000.

NW Quarter Section 16-10N-7E, West Legion Hall Road, Dunlap: Karen L. Burgess to Kevin J. and Grace A. Herrmann, $453,250.

6520 W. Waterstone Way, Edwards: Christine Carlson, Mike Carlson and Jane Noard to Jennifer N. Hoffman Revocable Trust, $631,500.

3419 N. Prospect Road, Peoria: Mobile Investors 3 LLC to Monarch Consulting LLC, $650,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

1410 S. Seventh St., Pekin: Aimee K. Klein to Jordan Miller and Lauren Lewis Miller, $87,100.

209 N. Maple Ave., Minier: Denise G. King to Jon M. and Lauren M. Rapp, $92,000.

309 Court Drive, Washington: Tara N. Turner to Aimme Klein, $97,500.

205 Geraldine St., Green Valley: Terry A. and Suzanne E. Penington to Trevor J. Teal, $98,500.

144 Canterbury Court, East Peoria: Shane P. O'Brien to Timothy A. and Michaela L. Cordes, $99,000.

118 Briargate Road, Washington: Betty K. Larrison to Leondro J. and Sheryl Diaz, $99,900.

1010 Truman Drive, Pekin: Michael D. Ercegovich to Alex Krile, $114,000.

704 Stratford Drive, Washington: Dawn L. Dalfonso, Dianna M. Fowler and Melody J. Narr to Scott C. and Dianna M. Fowler, $120,000.

204 W. Fourth St., Mackinaw: Ian J. and Britney Stedman to Grace H. Phillips and Collin J. Soliday, $125,000.

507 Georgia Parkway, Washington: Daryle L. and Betty A. Stonier to Larry and Donna Barrett, $130,000.

709 E. South St., Tremont: Tyler R. and Danielle L. Risinger to Heather L. Kusk, $130,000.

600 Oak St., Delavan: Judi A. Teal to Sue Bramham and Brian Smith, $134,000.

1633 Jadens Way, Washington: Shannon J. Stanfill to Amanda V. Bourscheidt and Brandon C. Dempsey, $145,000.

503 Wilshire Drive, Washington: Kevin D. and Tess S. James to Anna J. Rule, $153,000.

221 N. Columbus St., North Pekin: Kathy Williams to Brittany M. Thousand, $155,000.

111 W. Fourth St., Hopedale: David N. and Matthew C. Bennet to Chancy and Melinda Litwiller, $155,000.

100 Sara St., East Peoria: Christopher D. Derham to Terry R. and Barbara D. Frans, $170,000.

15120 Herberger Road, Mackinaw: Wyatt G. Grider to Ian J. Stedman, $171,700.

16499 Washington Road, Morton: Brett A. and Anjalena Grimm to Derek C. and Paige J. Baum, $172,500.

929 E. Madison St., Morton: Logan and Abigail Everett to Randon L. and Jaclyn Fricke, $174,900.

209 E. Harrison St., Morton: Jason R. and Shawna L. Mangold to Village of Morton, $175,000.

2608 Arlington Circle, Pekin: Cartus Financial Corp. to Dennis R. and Debra K. Zimmerman, $206,000.

2608 Arlington Circle, Pekin: Casey A. and Elizabeth Otten to Cartus Financial Corp., $208,000.

1501 Jadens Way, Washington: Dustin R. and Ashley L. Jensen to Dennis and Denise Carr, $222,700.

800 Patricia St., Washington: Jorge Jr. and Rachel Escamilla to Rainy I. Shorey, $225,000.

Illinois Route 9, Tremont: Robert C. Byrne to Midwest Equipment Business Properties LLC, $240,000.

116, 118, 122 and 124 Willow Court, Morton: SABO7 Inc. to Christopher Q. Whitaker, $247,000.

1719 Sycamore, Washington: Cartus Financial Corp. to Nicholas D. and Susanna W. Bevington, $287,500.

71 Newberry Court, Morton: Patrick O. and Loreta J. McAtee to Don T. and Marla M. Jones, $296,000.

257 Dogwood Lane, Pekin: Brian S. and Elizabeth D. Smith to Eric and Kimberly Shane, $340,000.

312 N. Pocono Ave., Morton: Philip C. and Carol Powell to Brittain and Danielle Ladd, $345,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

636 W. Fourth St., Minonk: Scott A. Prosser to Charles J. Kearfott, $94,500.

116 Sunset Lane, Metamora: Marissa Harris to Sara McFall, $119,900.

68 Millpoint Road, East Peoria: Terri J. Abner to Myron Stein, $124,000.

306 Murphy Lane, Metamora: Jennifer R. Pond to Katherine N. Meinders, $150,000.

1206 White Horse Trail, Metamora: Cartus Financial Corp. to Zachary Minger, $168,500.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Troy L. Plattner to Nathan M. Zobrist, $180,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Nicholas A. Uphoff to Branden Mounce, $264,000.

21 Whispering Pines Lane, Congerville: Eric Cook to Troy L. Plattner, $440,000.