FREEPORT — St. John United Church of Christ, 1010 S. Park Blvd., will display small flags on the Park Boulevard church lawn to commemorate the COVID-19 related deaths in Illinois beginning June 6.

The flags will remain on the lawn until a future time when it is safe to gather as a community again to mourn. Additional flags will be added as the number of deaths increase from the pandemic.

For information: 815-235-2824.