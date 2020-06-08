Brandishing placards and chanting such slogans as “No Justice, No Peace. No Racist Police,” “Police Reform,” and “Black Lives Matter, about 150 area residents assembled in front of the Tazewell County Courthouse on Saturday afternoon.

The three-hour demonstration was a protest against racial injustice and police brutality. Protests have broken out in cities throughout the United States since George Floyd’s Floyd’s May 25 death while being held down by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

“This demonstration is a peaceful protest, just to raise awareness about the Black Lives Matter movement,” said Ezra Collom, a co-host for the event.

Keaton Fuller of Pekin attended the demonstration to publicly make it known that, as far as he is concerned, racism in any form is not acceptable. Having grown up small towns where racism was condoned, he added, he is an eyewitness to its ugliness.

“(Racism) is absolutely horrible,” Fuller said. “I’m here to show that condoning it is not okay.”

Highlights of the rally included a symbolic march around the courthouse and a lay-down demonstration where participants were asked to lay prone for eight minutes and 46 seconds. That was the amount of time that George Floyd was on the ground with Chauvin kneeling on his neck.

“We just want to show peacefully that Pekin is not standing for (racism),” said organizer Brittany Wagley. “This community cares about everyone.”

Non-protester Shawn Lutz of Pekin said that he was in agreement with the demonstrators’ reason for assembling and disagreed “100 percent” with Chauvin’s actions leading to Floyd’s death. On the other hand, he does not believe that Chauvin should be seen as representative of police officers.

“Not all cops are bad,” he said. “There are bad eggs in there, but most of them are just trying to do their duty. Unfortunately, it’s bad cops (who) grab the headlines.”

Lutz added that he was pleased to see the protest remained peaceful, expressing the belief that rioting and looting that has taken place at other demonstrations across the country helps nobody.

Passing vehicles honking in support of the rally were greeted with cheers and the response to one apparent agitator’s call for violence was shouted down by chants of “This is a peaceful protest.”

Michael Adkins of Pekin was not an active participant in the protest, observing as a concerned citizen from across the street. But with friends among the group of demonstrators, he felt he had a vested interest in the event remaining peaceful.

“I agree with their reason for assembling, as long as it’s kept peaceful,” he said. “We don’t want to see anybody get hurt and we don’t want this to get out of hand.”

According to Pekin Police Chief John Dossey, there were no violent incidents resulting from the protest. A group of four unnamed individuals were cited for disorderly conduct after repeatedly driving by to harass the demonstrators.The four men had been driving repeatedly past the protest in a truck bearing the Confederate flag and a Trump 2020 flag and had gotten into verbal altercations with protesters.

“We’re very pleased that it was a peaceful protest and people were allowed to express their First Amendment rights,” said Dossey. “We felt the organizers had very good control of their group.”