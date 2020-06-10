TOULON – Stark County Circuit Clerk Julie Kenney will get her first raise in five years in office next year under action taken Tuesday night by the County Board – though she still won’t be earning what her predecessor had been.

Setting the position’s salary in advance of the November election as required, the board voted unanimously to return it next year to almost as much as it had been before being cut when Kenney took office in 2016. Then there will be cost of living increases for the next three years of the term.

Kenney, a Republican who is unopposed for reelection, will see her salary rise from $40,000 to $44,000 in 2021. That figure will then increase by 1.6% per year for the next three years, topping out at $46,146 in 2024.

The position had been paying $44,640 before Kenney was elected to succeed the retiring Marion Purtscher after 18 years as her deputy. A largely different board at that time voted 6-2 to slash the salary to $40,000 and freeze it for the next four years.

Current Chairman Al Curry suggested the one-time, 10% increase to be followed by 1% for the next three years. The board settled on the slightly higher increment after Kari Bush pointed out that 1.6% was the latest Social Security cost of living adjustment.

“I do think that, at a minimum, a fair amount would be a cost of living increase,” said Vice Chairwoman Melissa Shipp.

Kenney attended but did not speak at the meeting, which combined in-person and remote participation. She was out of her office and could not immediately be reached on Wednesday.

County Clerk Heather Hollis saw a similar reduction to $40,000 followed by a four-year freeze when she was first elected in 2018, and the sheriff and county treasurer salaries were also frozen under an austerity budget that year. But Curry indicated that the board should be able to “help them out a little bit, too” when those positions are up for election in 2022.

In a separate step that was basically a formality, board members set their own annual pay at $1,250 apiece to comply with the law requiring advance setting of salaries and also be consistent with a longstanding $10,000 budget line item each year for board salaries. No board members have actually received any pay for more than a decade.

Gary L. Smith can be reached at (800) 516-0389 or glsmith@mtco.com. Follow him on Twitter @Glsmithx.