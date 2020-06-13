MACOMB/MOLINE — WIU Interim President Martin Abraham said that the university will offer face-to-face classes this fall with new safety precautions.

Among the changes that students, faculty, and staff will see when they return to campus will include classes with fewer students, classes with online portions to reduce time spent in close proximity, and schedules that prohibit classrooms from holding back-to-back classes.

Additionally, the university will install sanitizer stations throughout campus and plexiglass shields in classrooms to reduce the chances of spreading the coronavirus.

The semester, which will begin on Monday, August 24, will only feature in-person classes until Thanksgiving break. Instead of forcing students to return after Thanksgiving break, the university will transition to an online format as they did this spring.

Elsewhere, Abraham volunteered to take a two percent salary reduction. Abraham was set to make $300,000 as interim president, but said that the challenges the university is facing increased his desire to take less money.

With the reduction, Abraham will earn $294,000. The BOT approved the contract that will run from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. As previously reported, the board may terminate the contract before its expiration if they find and appoint a new president before then.

