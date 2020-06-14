LACON – City of Lacon officials are hoping that the Rebuild Illinois program will pay for a $1.1 million upgrade of a street that is heavily used by semis going to and from two industrial businesses.

The City Council held a brief public hearing last week in the course of finalizing plans to apply for a Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure Grant to provide major improvements to a five-block stretch of N. Main Street and short sections of intersecting Seventh and Eighth Streets.

The primary goal of the proposed project: To make the street more suitable for 80,000-pound truck traffic that can sometimes exceed 300 vehicles a day.

"The city of Lacon has included this project in long-range planning for improvement to reduce damage and maintenance issues by heavy truck traffic, improve traffic flow, improve drainage issues, and to increase the weight carrying capacity of the pavement structure," according to the 20-page grant application that will be filed this month with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Main Street, which runs north and south at the east side of downtown, provides primary access from Illinois Route 17 to a Cargill Inc. grain elevator situated between Seventh and Eighth Streets and Midwest Foundation, a marine services company located on Ninth Street.

The line of semis hauling grain to the Cargill facility will sometimes stretch several blocks during busy seasons, officials pointed out at the hearing. But pavement thickness ranging from two to three-and-a-half inches on Main Street is not adequate for the volume of heavy truck traffic it carries, resulting in the need for frequent piecemeal repairs, according to officials and a project report prepared by city engineer Chamlin & Associates.

"An average of 21,000 semis a year go into that elevator," said Alderman Ron Schoof, a former mayor. "We’re patching it every year just to keep it going."

Midwest Foundation has a barge terminal that transfers materials between barge and truck. In one prominent instance, on-site cranes there were used last summer to off-load wind tower components that were hauled through town by 114 semi-trailers over a period of weeks.

The wind turbine company "has stated that they would like to utilize Lacon and Midwest Foundation for additional green energy projects in Illinois that require barge-to-roadway delivery," and Main St. improvements would help facilitate that, according to the project report. "Midwest Foundation will also increase the use of the barge-to-roadway for other industries as they become available."

The proposed project would increase the pavement thickness of Main Street from Fifth Street (Illinois Route 17) north to where it terminates at the Midwest site, as well as on Seventh and Eighth. It also would include new curbs and gutters, sidewalks, and storm sewers in some areas.

The project would not require any additional right-of-way, and, " there’s no city residents that will be displaced by this project," said Duane Calbow, an economic development planner with the North Central Illinois Council of Governments. The Ottawa-based agency is handling the grant application.

The total estimated project cost of $1.1 million would include about $936,000 for construction and the balance for engineering and administration, the report indicates, with the city committing $39,000 and Cargill contributing $10,000. About 30 people would be employed during a construction period estimated at 70 working days.

"It is a competitive grant," so there’s no guarantee Lacon will get the money, Calbow emphasized. The area’s state legislators are on board, Schoof noted.

"We’ve got support from Sen. (Chuck) Weaver and Rep. Ryan Spain," he said.

Gary L. Smith can be reached at (800) 516-0389 or glsmith@mtco.com. Follow him on Twitter @Glsmithx.