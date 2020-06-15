EAST PEORIA — Starting Tuesday, the public can again attend East Peoria City Council meetings in person in the council chambers, according to a news release from the city.

The council meetings, and all municipal meetings, have been physically closed to the public since March in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The meetings have been available for viewing and participating in on various online formats.

The council decision to open its meetings keeps East Peoria one step ahead of the Restore Illinois phased plan for reopening businesses, municipal functions, parks, and all other operations that have been closed during the pandemic.

The state is expected to leave Phase 3 for the less restrictive Phase 4 no earlier than June 26 based on public health data. Among a list of other relaxed directives, Phase 4 increases the number of people allowed to gather in one place at one time from 10 to 50.

Tuesday’s council meeting would be its last scheduled meeting during Phase 3 of the reopening plan, if the deadline holds. It was not clear on Monday why the council felt it necessary to allow in-person attendance ahead of the state’s plan.

Mayor John Kahl did not respond on Monday to email and phone requests to comment for this story.

Kahl opened some East Peoria businesses ahead of the state plan in May. The city permitted shops and businesses deemed nonessential, including salons, barbershops and gyms, to reopen with social-distancing precautions still in place well before the state moved to a less restrictive phase.

“These are extraordinary times which require us to take necessary steps to protect public health, while at the same time protecting the businesses that serve our community,” Kahl said at a City Hall news announcing the reopening.

While open to the public, the city council meetings will continue to be shown via Facebook Live on Faceebook.com/EPCityGovernment and facebook.com/esctv, courtesy of East Side Community Media. Recordings of the meetings can be viewed on East Side Community Media’s site at https://bit.ly/ESCMedia.

Through the end of June, other East Peoria city commission and board meetings will continue to be held remotely and the specific remote platform will be detailed in the meeting agenda, according to the news release. Starting July 1, those board and commission meetings will be conducted with public attendance and in-person comments.

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.