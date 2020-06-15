PEORIA — It’s like kind of Christmas in July for hockey players and figure skaters.

Starting possibly on June 26, Owens Center will reopen for drop-in sessions and private lessons as well as some team practices.

But public skate? Not yet, said the rink’s manager Doug Silberer, due to the state’s current limits on the sizes of gatherings. Even after the likely move into phase 4 of reopening which allows larger crowds, it’ll likely be a few more weeks before that will happen.

It’s part of the Peoria Park District’s gradual reopening for activities. Emily Cahill, the district’s executive director, said it’s part of the district’s ongoing efforts to blend the need to abide by guidelines that slow or stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus with the need to allow people to recreate and enjoy themselves.

“We are going to keep doing what we are doing to keep our users safe. Hopefully, we can figure this out so people can have fun. Everything that the park district does is based upon the idea of bringing people together to have fun,” she said.

Owens will only have one sheet of ice operating during its abbreviated summer, which is how things normally go. What’s different is the process.

There will be no locker rooms. People who are playing hockey will have to come dressed to play. Think “mite” or little kids hockey where the child comes in their gear.

People will have to preregister through the district’s website to reserve a spot unless their team has already bought ice. For figure skaters, they will have their private lessons still, but will be limited in the number of people and the time. They, too, will have to preregister.

Silberer said that’s to avoid taking cash at the rink, something which encourages close contact.

And parents will not be allowed — as of now — to stay and watch. It’s a drop-and-go type of a thing, Silberer said. That’s to allow as many people within the building as possible to participate in the activities.

The actual number isn’t known yet as the state hasn’t released Phase 4 guidelines yet.

Cahill said the district will offer its Ancient Oaks summer camp at Sommer Park beginning on July 6. That will be the only all-day camp offered, as of now, she said.

And the venerable outdoor camp that offers canoeing, archery and a chance to spend all day outside will be different.

For starters, age groups will not mix and will operate on their own as if they are separate camps to further reduce the risk of spreading the virus. The camp will have only 80 children each week.

And if the weather’s bad, there’ll be no camp. Previously a stormy day would mean the kids would all gather in a shelter or under cover. That, however, didn’t allow for proper social distancing.

“A lot of outdoor camps do that,” she said. “This is a way for us to make sure that we don’t have to put kids into a spot where they can’t socially distance.”

On June 22 at Proctor and then on July 6 at Lakeview, the district will offer their PPD Academy which will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The academy will offer 90 minutes of math and reading tutoring and then 90 minutes of recreation, Cahill said.

Lunch and breakfast will be served.

But even those plans, she admits, could change given how the reopening goes throughout the state. The key is to adapt and improvise. To Cahill, this is a chance to redo some old practices and create better ones.

“Some things that we are doing should stay,” she said. “They make us better, like some of the cleaning protocols make us better and safer for all. Same with some of the social distancing. I hope that we can strike a balance to really think about those health concerns and balance that with the social issues.”