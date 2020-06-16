Some Pekin small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic will be eligible for up to $5,000 in city grants instead of $2,000, City Council members unanimously decided Monday night.

The change came "in light of the extraneous impact“ reported by businesses, particularly salons, barber shops and fitness trainers, Pekin City Manager Mark Rothert said.

Rothert added that the resolution had been amended to include funding for a business that had been previously been denied a grant because that business’ application had erroneously listed an address outside of Pekin.

Also meeting unanimous approval was a resolution to reject a bid from Williams Bros. Construction Inc., for the city’s Phase III Combined Sewer Overflow project. In recommending the move, Pekin City Engineer Josie Esker noted that the bid from Williams Bros., which was the only bid the city received for the project, was $23,856,500 -- more than double the city’s estimate of $11,653,082.

“It just happened to come out at a time when there’s a lot of work coming out in the state of Illinois,” said Esker. “As contractors get busier, sometimes we see (fewer) contractors bid on projects. I think that was the case here.”

Esker added that the scope and complexity of the project may have deterred smaller contractors from submitting bids.

“I think, going forward, it’s probably smarter for the city to split this project up into smaller parts to try to appeal to more, smaller contractors,” she said. “I don’t think it was a bad plan originally, but with the large contractors being busy right now, we’d like to split it out and go a different direction.”

A resolution for the lease of police vehicles through Enterprise Fleet Management passed by a 6-1 vote, with council member Rick Hilst dissenting. After an analysis of Pekin’s police department fleet, Enterprise has proposed to develop a plan that will allow the city to get the fleet onto a healthy replacement cycle, according to Rothert. The fleet management company has recommended the city sell its 10 most dated vehicles and lease 10 replacements, replace an investigations vehicle that was damaged in a recent accident, and sell 18 newer vehicles to Enterprise. Enterprise would then lease those vehicles back to the city.

A resolution for an intergovernmental agreement with CityLink to provide public transportation and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant para-transit services met with unanimous approval.

The council concluded Monday’s new business by passing an ordinance extending the mayor’s state of emergency declaration by a narrow, 4-3 margin. Council members Mike Garrison and Dave Nutter joined Hilst in voting against the proposal.