PEORIA -- A vehicle caught fire early Wednesday in an East Bluff driveway, and the flames and heat damaged adjacent houses, authorities said.

Firefighers were summoned about 3:30 a.m. to 729 E. Fairoaks Ave. regarding a vehicle ablaze and parked close to a house.

By the time crews arrived, flames had spread to the side of the house and extended into the attic, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

There were four people inside the house, but all had exited by the time firefighters arrived.

It took about 20 minutes for crews to bring the fire under control. The house sustained extensive damage, and the vehicle was destroyed.

Radiant heat also damaged the west side of a house at 801 E. Fairoaks Ave., battalion chief Michael Hughes said. The driveway in which the vehicle was parked is between the houses.

No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $35,000. An investigator was attempting to determine the fire cause.