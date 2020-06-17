PEORIA -- A fire Wednesday morning caused about $50,000 in damage to a Northwest Peoria hotel.

The fire began not long before 8 a.m. at Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, 5309 W. Landens Way.

Smoke filled the second-story hallway in the three-floor building, according to the Peoria Fire Department. Firefighters discovered flames emanating from a bathroom in one of the second-floor hotel rooms.

The sprinkler system had been activated. Additional crews were called in an effort to stem water damage.

It took about 15 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control. The fire did not extend beyond the bathroom, it appeared.

All hotel-room occupants escaped before firefighters arrived. According to a Country Inn representative, 22 rooms were occupied Tuesday night.

The hotel was to be closed Wednesday. Guests for Wednesday night were being placed at other Peoria-area hotels.

A total of 15 Country Inn rooms had been reserved for Wednesday night, the representative said. Current room total is about 50.

No injuries were reported. The fire cause was being investigated.

The hotel is located near War Memorial Drive and Illinois Route 6.