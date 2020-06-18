PEORIA -- Geoffrey Landrum delivers newspapers early each morning in the neighborhoods near Junction City shopping center in North Peoria. The predawn hours can be quiet.

But a couple of times on his route earlier this month, in the midst of general lawlessness around Peoria, Landrum said he was harassed by armed men who were protecting a Junction City business.

"They said, ‘African-American up to no good,’" Landrum said this week. "I called the police and said, ‘You need to send some people out here.’

"I wasn’t rioting or looting. I was doing my damn job."

One of the apparently armed men said he was trying to protect his job and others. He also said Landrum’s claim is false.

"Nothing happened. He’s lying," said Ken Jack, the owner of Tavern on Prospect in Junction City.

"He can have all the fame he wants in life. I don’t need it. I have other things to do than argue with people who are looking for drama."

At the dawn of the coronavirus pandemic, Landrum was looking for new work. The potential for decent earnings led him to newspaper delivery.

Each day, Landrum distributes about 300 copies of the Journal Star and The Wall Street Journal to customers along Grandview Drive and adjacent areas of Peoria and Peoria Heights.

Landrum said he stops his vehicle occasionally on his route, so he can fold newspapers. About 3:30 a.m. June 2, he did just that on Humboldt Avenue, which skirts the northeast edge of Junction City.

As Landrum was folding papers, some men in a cart drove to the edge of the shopping-center parking lot, he said. They appeared to be checking him out.

This night was the second of several in which local destruction followed the police-involved death of George Floyd, an African-American man in Minneapolis. Numerous Peoria businesses were damaged and looted, houses were set ablaze, shots were fired and people were injured.

"I’ll admit I got indignant about it, but I continued to do what I do, which is to mind my own business and fold my papers," Landrum said about the attention he was receiving.

As Landrum pulled away toward Prospect Road, he saw at least one of the men was holding a rifle. One or more also yelled at him and was walking parallel to him.

"That’s when I got nervous," Landrum said.

Police arrived and talked to the Junction City men, according to Landrum. Officers then told Landrum the men received permission from Junction City management to protect private property, which was legal.

Jack confirmed Junction City management allowed him to be armed on shopping-center premises. Attempts to contact Junction City management were futile.

A Peoria Police Department dispatch report stated Landrum called officers and was advised the men in question were Junction City business owners. The Journal Star obtained the report through an Illinois Freedom of Information Act request.

On the morning of June 4, Landrum said the firearm-toting men tracked him from the Junction City parking lot as he delivered papers on the perimeter of the property.

"I don’t care what anybody says, it’s harassment," Landrum said. "It’s no longer microaggression. This was just straight-up aggression. Just a show of force and intimidation."

Jack doesn’t deny he and other men on the Junction City property were armed. Tavern on Prospect Facebook posts and electronic-media reports made clear Jack was using guns to protect his business from looters.

During the pandemic, Jack estimated his business has lost at least $100,000.

"I understand people don’t like guns. I don’t like guns, either," Jack said. "But what do you want me to do? You want me to let people burn my building? I didn’t do anything wrong."

But Jack said most of the weapons he and others possessed – including handguns, a shotgun and an AK-47 -- weren’t loaded. He also said nobody in his group said anything to Landrum.

"He pulled in and said, ‘Oh (expletive), you guys scare me with those guns,’" Jack said. "Nobody talked to him. These are literally made-up stories by somebody bored in life."

An immigrant from Israel, Jack has owned Tavern on Prospect for about two years. He said his parents and other relatives were natives of Libya and Kenya, both on the African continent.

"I’ve got Mexican employees, black employees, Jewish employees, Muslim employees. I don’t judge," Jack said. "Why would I say something like that? This is the most ignorant thing I’ve ever heard in my life."

Landrum made it clear he did not hear the men use racial slurs. He said he had no complaints about law enforcement or their actions in this case.

"What I want to have happen is something like this to never happen again," Landrum said. "This is how black men get killed in this country. And I’m not talking about police.

"You can’t tell me a black business owner would have been allowed to do the exact same thing."

Landrum said he has contacted local legislators and others in an attempt to change state laws that allow open carry of firearms by business owners on their property.

Meanwhile, Jack said his attorney is preparing letters for Landrum and The Traveler Weekly, an African-American publication in Peoria. Landrum submitted and the Traveler published a letter to the editor about these incidents.

If Jack doesn’t receive apologies, he said he intends to pursue litigation.

"This guy called the cops three days in a row, and all three times he said, ‘I’m scared of people walking around with guns in Junction City,’" Jack said. "It’s nothing about racial, nothing about white, black, green or yellow. This is just madness."