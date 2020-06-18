MARRIAGES

Tazewell County

Lyle Brewer, 50; Tammy Callaway, 38; both Pekin.

Cody Comstock, 32; Lindsey Dixon, 30; both Pekin.

Nikovan Courtney, 25; Kelsey Duffy, 31; both Peoria Heights.

John Crawley, 48; Michelle Skaggs, 48; both Minier.

Keith Culp, 60; Janine Aimone, 60; both Pekin.

Millard Diseker, 75; Carol Denton, 79; both Pekin.

John Freeman, 35, Peoria; Grace Edwards, 22, Peoria Heights.

Aaron McCollum, 23; Savannah Hersemann, 23; both Pekin.

Dakota Massey-Schillling, 24, Spring Bay; Miranda Shofner, 22, Sparland.

Jeremy Mohr, 26, Tremont; Rachel Hunt, 24, Peru.

Zachary Moline, 43; Tiffany Hinthorne, 32; both El Paso.

Thomas Rush, 37; Brooke Bisping, 28; both Peoria.

Lewis Schall, 35, Decatur; Erin Barthelemy, 35, Bloomington.

Elijah Wood, 24; Alyssa Devine, 20; both Pekin.

Woodford County

Shane Arbogast, 30; Nichole Barhum, 24; both Eureka.

John Bull, 27, Elberon, Va.; Rachel Fehr, 26, Roanoke.

Justin Mosher, 21, Olathe, Colo.; Allison Hunt, 23, Congerville.

Kyle O'Donnell, 26; Nicole Rybski, 25; both Crest Hill.

Joshua Scheirer, 24; Carolyn Kimbro, 22; both Mascoutah.

DIVORCES

Woodford County

(Editor’s note: these divorce decrees include those filed during the three months the Woodford County Courthouse was closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The courthouse reopened June 8.)

Bradford, Jill and Robert.

Burch, Tyler and Katherine.

Conner, Karla and Michael.

Follmer, Timothy and Sarah.

Gerkin, Deborah and Lewis.

Glendenning, Nathan and Jamie.

Gray, Suzanne and Michael.

Haley, Kathryn and Knaub, Daniel.

Jirousek, Joy and Mark.

Johnson, Ryan and Brandi.

Knobloch, Jerry and Linda.

McGraw, Margaret and Marty.

McMorrow, Annette and Thomas.