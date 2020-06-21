PEORIA -- The Tri-County area added four more positive tests for the coronavirus but didn’t add to its death toll.

The Peoria City/County Health Department released its daily numbers that showed Peoria County added three and Tazewell County added one. Woodford County had no new positive tests for the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness.

Hospitalizations also declined, albeit by one. The total number of people in area hospitals is 17. Only one of those patients is in an intensive care unit.

The number of recovered and those who are isolating at home also held steady, at 73 percent and just over 18 percent respectively.

This story will be updated.