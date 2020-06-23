Former Caterpillar Inc. executive Bob Gilmore and his foundation will donate $1 million for COVID-19 relief in the Peoria area over the next several months.

The funds will begin with $500,000 split among five area organizations to address hunger issues, the Gilmore Foundation stated in a news release.

The remaining $500,000 will come in November to address "deeper economic uncertainties in the Peoria area" related to the pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on area businesses and jobless numbers.

Donations are being made to mark Gilmore’s 100th birthday. He served as president and chief operating officer at Caterpillar from 1977-85, having worked his way up from third shift in the machine shop. He was awarded the state’s highest honor, the Order of Lincoln, for his business and philanthropic work.

"The formative years in my childhood were Depression years," Gilmore said in a prepared statement. "Those were tough days, but people did what they could to support one another. We have to do that now, and it starts by making sure our community’s most basic human needs are met."

The donations are part of an effort to increase charitable giving to support those affected by the pandemic.

Out of the initial donation, $300,000 will go to Midwest Food Bank to "increase the amount of highly nutritious, perishable foods purchased from local farmers and distributed to food pantries, homeless shelters and other feeding programs in central Illinois," the release stated. Its goal is to improve community health while bolstering the food-supply chain.

The remaining funds will be split in equal, $50,000 donation to:

• Neighborhood House to support its Meals on Wheels program that serves 1,300 seniors in Peoria and Tazewell counties.

• The Salvation Army for food at its food pantry and for housing programs offering emergency overnight shelter, meals and access to case management workers.

• Peoria Public Schools Foundation, to fully stock 17 food pantries for students during the summer. Once school resumes, funds will be used to add three more pantries in the 61605 ZIP code and distribute more "snack packs" to students seeing increased need.

• Phoenix Community Development Services to bolster meal delivery now offered five times a week to 110 consumers as well as homeless individuals. The group will be able to feed more people and to offer two meals per day, the release stated.