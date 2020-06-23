Students at Illinois Central College will have four different options for classes during the fall semester, officials there announced.

Classes will be offered in two all-online formats, one hybrid format and one involving in-person work.

The school touted the decision as "flexible, safe and effective to help students achieve their educational goals" in a news release detailing the options.

The format dubbed "Online Anytime" will feature courses for which students can log in online and take part in assignments at any time of the day. Another called "Online Scheduled" will feature classes that meet online at set times with live video.

Meanwhile, hybrid courses will also be offered, featuring online lectures as well as in-person attendance for hands-on experiences or laboratory exercises. Students and faculty will keep a social distance and wear PPE during their time on campus for classes.

Clinical experiences and internships will also be offered for students at off-campus sites.

Virtual services, including academic support, counseling, free tutoring, library services and career advising will also be offered throughout the summer and fall for students. Those are accessible via icc.edu/virtualservices.

ICC has been conducting its summer classes entirely online.