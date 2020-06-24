More than 60 employees at Bradley University are leaving the school as part of a buyout program designed to help reduce budgetary woes there.

University President Stephen Standifird announced the number in a communique to employees on Wednesday.

Standifird announced the program last month in the face of student-enrollment worries during the COVID-19 pandemic and previous financial concerns. Bradley has been looking at plans to reduce its spending by as much as $40 million, or about 20% of its annual revenue.

The buyout program was designed to reduce the number of layoffs the university might have to implement, as school officials have previously said much of BU's spending is accounted for by employee salaries and benefits.

Did it work?

"We are still crunching the numbers, but this is a significant step in a positive direction in addressing our budget issues," Standifird stated in his email, promising that the next steps in balancing the budget would "be released in the coming weeks."

Administrators don't plan to fill positions left open by employees taking the buyout "unless absolutely necessary," Standifird said, noting that the school would first try to find an existing employee "who isn't in a critical position" that could be moved to fill a vital job left open.

"The intent is to preserve as much of the employment base as possible before considering any additional position eliminations," he stated.

Departing employees will get 50% of their base pay for the coming school year, but it'll be paid out over the coming two years beginning in July. They'll also keep their health insurance until Sept. 30, and can use their accrued tuition benefits for themselves or their families until summer 2024.