While the traditionally lavish public fireworks displays like Pekin’s Honor America celebration and the Red, White and Boom festivities between Peoria and East Peoria may have been canceled, it seems somehow un-American not to celebrate the United States’ birthday.

As the country turns 244 in the midst of a pandemic, some Tazewell County communities have come up with alternative events to mark the occasion.

In East Peoria, area residents and visitors can start Independence Day by attending or participating in a Central Illinois Cars and Coffee event in the Levee District from 8 to 11 a.m. The event is free and is open to all makes and models. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/centralillinoisCC.

As reported earlier this month in the Pekin Daily Times, the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce is putting together a video tribute to veterans and service members on social media. The tribute will include photographs of area service members and veterans, along with their military branches and years of service.

The Chamber is also hosting a "Most Patriotic" Facebook photo contest from July 1 to July 4. Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce recommended the giant United States flag that will fly over Pekin’s Mineral Springs Park throughout the holiday weekend as a backdrop for contest submissions.

St. Paul United Christian Church’s carillon will periodically toll a medley of patriotic songs throughout the holiday weekend.

While South Pekin is not hosting a fireworks display this year, the Village Board is offering a community cookout from noon to 4 p.m. July 4 in South Pekin’s village park.

"Folks are welcome to bring their grills," said South Pekin Mayor Chad Lamberson. "We’re going to have some free hot dogs and some snacks. We’re just going to do some simple things. We’re going to have some bags out if somebody wants to get up a bags tournament; maybe some sack races and stuff like that."

The village is also using this Fourth of July, which can best be described as an off-year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as an opportunity to look ahead to the 2021 Independence Day celebration and make it more lavish. A fundraising, donations-only fish fry will be held at the I Don’t Car Bar and Grill at 403 W. Main St. All proceeds will go toward South Pekin’s 2021 fireworks display.

"We’d like to double our budget," said Lamberson. "That’s what we’ll shoot for, anyway."

It will be possible, even during a year when concerns about coronavirus have restricted gatherings, to spend Independence Day taking in public events in Tazewell County. However, Mike Quick of Morton believes that small, informal get-togethers will be the rule of the day. He added that he enjoys such events as Red White and Boom, but does not believe that large events are essential to properly observe America’s birthday.

"You don’t have to be among thousands of people to celebrate," said Quick. "You can set off fireworks in your backyard or just toast with a few friends."

Quick anticipates a small, private party for himself this year, consisting of a cookout and some personal fireworks.

For Megan Arnold of Creve Coeur and her husband Justin, the widespread cancellation of public Fourth of July events in central Illinois has not had much of an effect, because they have always preferred smaller gatherings.

"(Justin) doesn’t love crowds, so he’s never been one to go to the big fireworks shows," said Arnold. "We’re more about doing things at home with family and friends and celebrate our own way."

Arnold added that, with a number of military veterans in her extended family, it is important to honor those veterans by faithfully observing such holidays as Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day, as well as Independence Day. Being veterans of small Fourth of July gatherings, the Arnolds are stocking up on fireworks and preparing to bringing family members and friends together.

While central Illinois’ current moratorium on large gatherings seems to have had little impact on Quick’s or Arnold’s plans for the holiday weekend, they have significantly disrupted the schedule for Neil Dennis of Pekin. As the drummer for the local country-rock band Spurs and Lace, Dennis was planning to perform on the Peoria riverfront. With the cancellation of Fourth of July events, he has changed his itinerary and now looks forward to a gathering similar to the Arnolds and Quicks.

"I’m just going to have my family around and go from there," Dennis said.