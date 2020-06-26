PONTIAC — A Woodford County man was arrested this week after a stabbing at a house party in Flanagan.

Bernando Johnson, 34, faces a count of aggravated battery in Livingston County Circuit Court.

At 11:16 p.m. Tuesday, police were alerted to a stabbing at a "large house party" in Flanagan, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators determined that the gathering had included 15 to 20 people.

"A fight ensued and somebody was stabbed with a knife," the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was taken to a Pontiac hospital, then to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. The victim was treated for a single stab wound, then released.