All five Peoria Public Library locations will reopen on July 6, albeit with some additional precautions for in-person use.

The library will also continue to offer curbside pickup of reserved materials at all locations.

Those going to libraries in person must wear masks and maintain a 6-food distance from other patrons. Public computers will be available for use, but reservations are recommended. Study rooms and meeting spaces remain closed.

"Our patrons have been wonderful during this crisis," library executive director Randall Yelverton said in a prepared statement. "They’ve embraced our digital offerings and curbside pickup, and I hope they continue to do that to a large extent in the interest of safety. There’s nothing safer than contact-free. That said, we will do all we can to maintain a safe, sanitized space for people to visit."

All libraries except the McClure Branch will resume their regular hours and days of operation. McClure will be closed Saturday and Sunday.

Returned materials must be placed in outdoor book drops so that they can be quarantined before being returned to the shelves.