Help your neighbors in need by donating the following items:

Clothing size 12-18 months for a boy and girl (twins), toddler girl 3/4T, girls 5T/6T (underwear, socks, nightclothes, diapers (size 4) and day clothes), and women’s clothes size L/XL shirts and size 14 jeans or leggings: Needed for a family that lost everything in an apartment fire. Contact Dianne Yarbrough at Gates of Hope, (312) 925-7407.

3XL long-sleeved shirts, 3XL short-sleeved shirts, 36X32 shorts and pants, size 10½ or 11 tennis shoes and dress shoes, blankets, pillows and pillow cases, king sized sheets, long curtains: Needed for a disabled, low-income individual. Contact Toby Gardner at FamilyCore, 676-2400, Ext. 273.

Tide detergent for sensitive skin and hypoallergenic dish soap: Needed for a low-income single parent. Contact Sarah Mack at FamilyCore, 676-2400, Ext. 254.

New or used electric scooter (assisted technology): Needed for a low-income individual, 55-plus years old. Contact Sarah Mack at FamilyCore, 676-2400, Ext. 254.

Clothing for a preteen boy (shorts and shirts in size 12, and pants in size 12 long): Needed for a low-income single mother. Contact Toby Gardner at FamilyCore, 676-2400, Ext. 273.

Helping Hands is a service provided by the Journal Star, with support from the Heart of Illinois 211 information and referral line (a collaboration between the Heart of Illinois United Way and Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois).

If you know of a need that can't be met by conventional means, call 211 (or 999-4029) to be referred for help. All requests screened and verified by Wednesday morning will be published the following Monday.

To lend a hand, please call the number indicated for each entry.