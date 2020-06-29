Jackie Mustard wants to offer a big, blue thank-you note to the Peoria Police Department.

A few days ago, a patrol officer did something very thoughtful. It wasn’t the type of bombastic heroism you’d see on a TV cop show. Still, his act of kindness isn’t the sort of thing taught at police academy. Actually, it’s not the sort of thing taught much anywhere anymore.

Mustard is the manager for cardiovascular services at UnityPoint Health-Methodist. Wednesday, she got a call from a staff member whose car had broken down on the way to work, at Knoxville and McClure avenues. The transmission had turned balky, to the point the car wouldn’t move. So, Mustard offered to pick her up.

Meantime, Peoria patrolman Aaron Legaspi pulled up to the stagnant car. Legaspi, 53, helped push the vehicle to a nearby parking lot, then took a look under the hood. As Mustard arrived, Legaspi said the problem could be low transmission fluid.

"He suggested that we all go to the O’Reilly’s down the street and purchase a few quarts of transmission fluid," Mustard says.

Mustard drove her staffer to the store, with Legaspi following in his squad. Legaspi, a 26-year vetetran of the force, accompanied them into the store to make sure they got the correct product. He then followed them to the broken-down car and poured the fluid into the system. The driver fired up the engine and tried to get the car to move.

"It still struggled to go into gear," Mustard says.

Legaspi said that maybe the car needed more transmission fluid. He also said that there was no need for all of them to squander more time with the car. He suggested that the two ladies leave the car’s key with him and head to work in Mustard’s vehicle. Meantime, he’d see if he could get the auto moving again.

So, as they headed to their office, he went back to the auto-parts store and bought more transmission fluid.

On his own dime.

Then he went back to the car and added more fluid. That did not do the trick, so Legaspi locked up the car and drove to Mustard’s office to drop off the key.

Though the car remained immobile, you can’t say Legaspi had failed. In the eyes of Mustard and her staffer, he’d been more than successful and impressive.

"We both were in awe by Officer Legaspi's kind gesture," Mustard says. " … Officer Legaspi went over and beyond to help us, and I truly appreciate all he did for my staff member.

"Officer Legaspi is an outstanding officer and I feel a little safer knowing he is out there protecting all of us."

To commend his actions, she emailed Chief Loren Marion.

"I love hearing these types of stories," the chief replied to her. "Peoria police officers serve the community with pride, and Officer Legaspi exemplifies that statement."

She also cc’d me in the email, saying, "We need to share more positive stories of our Peoria police officers."

Indeed. So, Jackie Mustand, thanks for sharing. And Officer Legaspi, thanks for making her day. And ours.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.