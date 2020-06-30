PEORIA — A man was fatally shot just south of Downtown late Monday night, marking the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

According to Peoria police, the man was found in the 300 block of North Saratoga Street about 11:30 p.m., the victim of an apparent gunshot wound.

Andre Leathers Sr., 43, of Peoria had been shot once, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Monday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was to be conducted Tuesday.

The shooting is under investigation, said Peoria Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

After two especially brutal years, Peoria’s homicide rate seemed to be slowing. The first death was in late February and and the next one wasn’t until early May, due likely in part to the stay-at-home orders in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, since that second homicide in early May, there have been four others since. And Peoria just experienced a weekend where seven people were shot, albeit none fatally.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting, please contact the Peoria Police Department at 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 673-9000.