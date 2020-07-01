As we gamely trudge into the second half of a beleaguering year, I have found something to root for:

Bruno the bear, and his quest for love.

It almost sounds like a Hallmark movie.

What’s that you say? Ursine romance isn’t one of typical interests? I get that: usually, I don’t leer at wildlife on the make, either

Nonetheless, I don’t have to explain the relentless pounding we’ve taken in 2020. The best thing we can say? Murder hornets didn’t turn out as bad as we’d feared. Yippee.

So, amid all the heaviness, enter Bruno. Especially with no sports to follow, I’m glad to have something to cheer for. Plus, he almost has a hometown connection, as he has been tromping through Peoria’s backyard.

He’s an unusual guest. In the late 1800s, hunting eliminated bears in Illinois, where the species is now protected by law.

About June 10, a black bear departed southern Wisconsin (where bears usually stick to the northern part of that state) and crossed into Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Why did he flee Wisconsin? That’s unclear, but I suspect a distaste for the Green Bay Packers. Makes sense for a bear, right?

Anyway, from Rock Island County, the bear headed south. Once in a great while, bears pop up in northern Illinois. But not west-central Illinois.

"We have never had one to my knowledge come this far south," an Illinois Department of Natural Resources representative told the Monmouth Review-Atlas. "This is very unusual."

Unusual, yes -- as affairs of the heart can often be.

The bear is believed to be a male, about 350 pounds. Somewhere along his Illinois excursion, he was dubbed Bruno. And he apparently is looking for a mate.

But he with no dating prospects in Illinois, he seems to be headed to Missouri, which has a population of black bears -- and, presumably, lady bears who are single and ready to mingle.

IDNR and Illinois State Police have been tracking him -- for the safety of people but also the animal. The IDNR warns people to stay at least 100 yards away, which means no selfies with Bruno. Still, when he has ventured close to towns, people have gotten close with cell cameras, occasionally distressing him.

But he has kept a Fonzie-like cool. With love on his mind, he doesn’t seem interested in mixing it up with any bipeds while sojourning south.

From the Quad Cities, he plodded into Henderson County. Near Oquawka, about 80 miles west of Peoria, Melissa Stanton saw a social media post June 20 about a bear seen outside the nearby town of Keithsburg. When she told her husband, Jeff, he poo-pooed the idea, saying, "There’s no bear in Keithsburg."

The next day, they headed to their cabin north of Oquawka, which is surrounded by fields, including a potato field. While she was inside the cabin, her husband called from outside, "Hon, come out! The bear is in the potato field!"

She rushed outside, where the bear was looking for food.

"He stopped and checked out the potatoes," she says. "But they're not ready to pull, so he left them alone."

The bear headed south, toward Oquawka.

"There are raspberries along that way," Stanton says. "So, I’m sure he was munching as he went."

The bear slipped into Oquawka, stopping at its eastern edge. There, as Stanton found out later, he played in a pond outside the home of one of her friends.

"It was quite the sight," she says,

From there, he continued south into Hancock and McDonough Counties. On June 25, along Illinois Route 9 near Blandinsville, Torrie Thomas was surprised to see a big, black blob shamble down a hill and over the pavement, about 50 years in front of her car.

"He minded his own business and wasn't even affected by my vehicle," she says. "He appeared to be very happy and healthy.

"After he crossed the road, he continued south."

This week, Bruno ventured through Adams County and into Pike County. In Barry, about 100 miles southwest of Peoria, police blocked off heavy-traffic routes to let him pass safely. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office even posted video of the bear on its Facebook page.

His next steps from Pike County? Like a lot of Illinois natives, Bruno soon might flee state for greener pastures. Though it’s hard to tell what’s on a bear’s mind, officials tell the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Bruno soon might land in Missouri.

He might want to move fast. Missouri is considering legalizing the hunting of black bears.

So, let’s keep rooting for Bruno. Let’s hope he finds love -- and the couple vanishes from sight, happily ever after.

