PEORIA - Even though Illinois began phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan last Friday, organizers have decided not to hold the monthly First Friday event in July.

"Even though we are in phase 4 (which allows up to 50 people to gather) we feel that it is best to delay the First Friday events until we are farther along in phase 4. Our First Friday events can attract many more than the 50 people allowed and what is currently considered safe. We want people to be comfortable and have a good time when they do attend an event at our building," said organizers in a notice posted on the group’s Facebook page.

Organizers are hoping to resume the event in September.