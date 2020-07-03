GALESBURG — Galesburg resident Samantha Smith and her boyfriend Josh Christianson have found ways to grow an abundance of food at their apartment complex with salvaged materials and patience.

The pandemic has led many to pursue their own personal hobbies, and Smith was one of those people. Working daily would have made it difficult to maintain the crops with necessary effort, but after having to work from home, Smith decided that now would be an ideal time to start a garden.

Gardening has always been a part of Smith’s life. Growing up, she had a family garden and retained many of the things she learned. She took a 10-week urban agriculture course at Knox College, but now, Smith has finally been able to see the fruits of her labor after starting her own garden from seeds.

"I think this is the first time where for an extended period of time I’m able to get my own hands in the dirt and watch things grow," Smith said.

Space for outdoor activities can often be limited when it comes to living in an apartment. But Smith says she has been lucky that her landlord allowed her to construct several raised beds on the property in order to grow fruits and vegetables. Not only that, but he had been growing his own food as well.

Smith says she grew a sunflower to try it, but her focus remains with growing food — specifically cabbage, strawberries, radishes, tomatoes, peppers, corn, pumpkins and spinach. She admires that her crops all stem from flowers and that each one is unique.

"Fruits and vegetables come from flowers. So it's fun to see all their little flowers pop up. Especially the strawberries," she said.

She advises new gardeners who are afraid of failure to simply try it and get started somewhere. Today it is easier than ever to find information on whatever could be happening, and she advises that "Google is your friend." In addition, many plants aren’t as fragile as it is often believed.

"Just try it. For the most, part plants are pretty hardy, and a lot of them can take care of themselves," Smith said.

She admits that she and Christianson have been lucky throughout the process of growing. With few issues from pests or weather damage, their main problem was space. Smith says she had no idea how big the cabbage would grow, but that nonetheless it has been a fun experience to grow.

The only other issue she has described is that occasionally animals will come and take a bite, but it doesn’t bother her very much.

"We kinda think that rabbits have been eating our corn. We thought about maybe putting a fence up but it's also like, some of our corn is doing really well, let the rabbits have some food," Smith said.

Besides having more knowledge about gardening, Smith has developed other skills along the way. Due to living in an apartment complex, Smith and Christianson built their own raised beds out of materials they found that had previously been disposed of. Christianson works in construction and was able to offer expertise on how to build the raised beds. As a result, Smith isn’t so uncomfortable anymore with the thought of building various structures for her garden. She and Christianson have several raised beds that they built together.

"I think raised beds are really good for people who live in smaller spaces or in apartments because you don't have to dig into the soil and you can fit a lot into a small space," Smith said.

In the end, Smith is proud of the progress. What started as a quarantine side project became a bountiful experience.