MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
* James Abbott, 49, Pekin; Rachael Wells, 35, Dunlap.
* Alex Alvis, 26; Jaimee Wiseman, 25; both Bloomington.
* John Boyd, 40; Robin Respress, 38; both Morton.
* Darrell Carter, 64; Mary Wertz, 59; both Washington.
* Joshua Class, 22; Megan Geyer, 21; both Tremont.
* Leo Davis, 55; Susan Prince, 50; both South Pekin.
* Bernard Donaldson, 57; Teena Keim, 60; both Bloomington.
* Nathan Nieukirk, 25, Eureka; Allison Malcom, 24, Washington.
* Jon Maas, 49; Michelle Hasty, 50; both Mackinaw.
* Ronald Robinson, 49, Mapleton; Kelly Mouton, 38, Glasford.
* Aleksandr Shevchenko, 26, Parma, Ohio; Debra Bedwell, 30, Washington.
* Ashley Struben, 35; Tiffany Decker, 29; both Pekin.
* Michael Stubblefield, 40; Louise Newman, 29; both North Pekin.
* Alexander Tarter, 30; Lisa Carrabotta, 29; both Washington.
Woodford County
* Michael Burke, 60; Angela Miller, 51; both Normal.
* Luke Burton, 31; Alexandria Gordon, 26; both Pontiac.
* Derrick Massie, 40; Melissa Christian, 37; both Eureka.
* Michael Matway, 31, Eureka; Jennifer Imhoff, 31, Roanoke.
* Brian Neuhaus, 42; Angela Davis, 42; both East Peoria.
* Kimberly Scammel, 32; Jessica Wernsman, 31; both Germantown Hills.
* Connor Steffen, 24, Goodfield; Brittany Tapp, 23, Eureka.
* Samuel Viebrock, 26; Hannah Long, 25; both Downers Grove.
* Guthrie Wyss, 28; Anna Ryan, 27; both Minonk.
DIVORCES
Tazewell County
* Brooks, Jumana and Alexander.
* Burnett, Dannyel and Ryan.
* Burrell, Tonya and Kevin.
* Coy, Kelly and Richard Jr.
* Giertz, Kendra and Luke.
* McMorrow, Jedta and Andrew.
* Ricketts, Kimberly and Michael.
* Shutt, Luke and Kayla.
* Starkey, Mathew and Nicona.
* Young, Matthew and Sonya.
Woodford County
* Putman, James and Karen.
* Williams, Matthew and Carrie.