A CityLink maintenance employee tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the regional transit agency confirmed Monday.

But, officials there say, the employee had no direct contact with bus drivers, other employees who are directly in contact with the public, or members of the general public.

"Our operations, routes and schedule have not been affected by the positive COVID-19 case in the CityLink maintenance department. We are continuing our cleaning and sanitizing protocols to ensure that the buses are safe for passengers and employees," said CityLink General Manager Doug Roelfs in a prepared statement.

That sanitizing includes deep cleaning all vehicles and facilities daily with products recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agency said in a statement.

Other precautions being taken, according to a memorandum to employees, include contact tracing and a mandate that other maintenance staff who had close contact with the employee must take off work through this Friday. Other maintenance staff who didn’t have close contact still will be tested for the disease caused by the new coronavirus and must wear a mask at all times until Friday.

Maintenance employees will also have their temperatures checked daily, will wear PPE while cleaning buses, and continue to take similar precautions elsewhere in the workplace.