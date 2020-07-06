PEORIA -- Residents and community activists told members of the Peoria Housing Authority that security measures over the Fourth of July weekend should be rethought.

Going into the Independence Day weekend, the PHA blocked off entrances and locked gates to non-resident vehicles at Taft Homes and Harrison Homes. It’s been an annual measure for years for the city’s two remaining housing projects which have had issues on the Fourth in the past.

But board Chairman Carl Cannon and the PHA’s executive director Jackie Newman admitted the ball was dropped this year and the authority didn’t do a good job of communicating with residents.

"I know we have had those conversations on several different occasions at the Taft. Our mistake this time was failure to give them information that we were going to do a process and a procedure that we have been doing since 2012," Cannon said.

Comments during the Zoom meeting of the PHA board pointed out that security guards barred non-residents from coming in and that the gates caused many people, including those who are older, to walk much farther to their apartment. One woman pointed out the effect such a measure had on children.

"Chains on the doors changes the perception for a child on how they view the world. It can produce more violence and continue in cycles," she said. "As we move forward, can we please consider what we are doing to our youth."

Quickly, Cannon replied, "well said and heard."

The idea behind locking the gates and barring outsiders came almost a decade ago when the Taft Homes, for two straight years, was the scene of trouble on the holiday.

In 2011, firefighters arrived to put out a dumpster fire and had commercial-grade fireworks shot at them. A year after that, in 2012, there was a heavy police presence but there were still issues.

So the PHA decided to go this route by limiting access in the hopes that it will quell any issues. People can still walk freely into the housing complex through one of the gates in the security fence, Cannon said.

But that was disputed by some of the commentators during the public portion of the meeting. One person said they heard over the police scanner that a security guard was at a loss of how to get into the Taft Homes due to the gates being locked after a person hopped the fence.

Again, Cannon, who did most of the talking for the PHA board during the public comments, said the board would investigate what happened and try to involve residents more. The idea, he said, wasn’t to lock people into the complex but to keep residents safe.

Chama St. Louis, a community activist and mayoral candidate, agreed with that idea, saying, "I’m wondering if there is a way to knock on doors and ask them what could be done to make them feel safer vs. being in a board room and not having residents there and not having residents there," she said. "I believe this was not done to be malicious but it came across that way."

Board member Kim Furness said she hoped the board would get back to rotating meetings at its facilities as soon as possible as a away to better meet and connect with residents.

Added Cannon: "If we are able to meet off site in August, we are there."