PEORIA — Fifteen cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the Tri-County area since yesterday for a total of 772 cases to-date.

Peoria County saw 10 more cases for a total of 579 cases. Tazewell County added five cases for a total of 155, and Woodford County held steady at 38 cases.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped in the last 24 hours from 20 to 11. There are currently three COVID-19 patients in the intensive care units and eight patients in non-ICU beds at area hospitals.