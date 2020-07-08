Good morning, troops. It’s Wednesday, July 8.

Vanna Whitewall’s domain is set to expand. But the new territory is to be accessible only to Peoria Plaza Tire employees.

The tire shop at 1800 SW Washington St. in Peoria plans to establish another location about three blocks to the north, at 1610 SW Jefferson Ave. It had been the longtime site of Glass House Carwash until it closed for good in May.

Plaza Tire plans to use the new facility to add two service bays, according to Austin Williams, the firm’s vice president. That will allow Plaza Tire to perform vehicle alignments, a service it has not offered previously.

Lift kits for trucks and Jeeps also are to be installed at the new location. That service, which for performance or cosmetic purposes raises a vehicle’s ground clearance, is performed at the current Plaza Tire facility.

“Unfortunately, we are out of room at our current location,” Williams stated. “By adding these two bays and freeing up the bay we currently use for lift kits in our current location, this will improve our efficiency again to better serve our customers.”

At that Washington Street location, a 17½-foot-tall fiberglass statue of a woman has stood sentinel over Plaza Tire almost every day since it opened 52 years ago last month.

Dubbed “Vanna Whitewall” in the late 1980s, the 450-pound statue was a promotional gimmick for Uniroyal tires. The name was a nod to longtime “Wheel of Fortune” television hostess Vanna White.

The statue has become a Peoria landmark. It usually is clad in a bikini during the summer and a skirt-top combination in winter.

No replica is planned for the Jefferson Avenue location, apparently. No Plaza Tire customers are to be served there in person, either. It is not to be a retail storefront, according to Williams.

Vehicles serviced at Jefferson Avenue are to be returned to Washington Street, where customers can retrieve them and settle bills.

During its meeting last week, the city Planning and Zoning Commission approved without dissent land-use changes that would accommodate the Plaza Tire expansion. The City Council is expected to render final judgment July 28.

Pending council approval, Plaza Tire plans to open the new facility Aug. 1, according to Williams.

